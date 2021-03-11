Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 in Volusia

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened at 10:55 a.m. on I-95 north near mile marker 269.

[TRENDING: Will coronavirus ever go away? | Fla. park now a ‘manatee graveyard’ | Will you get stimulus check and if so, when?]

The FHP said the man, of Signal Hill, California, was driving a 2017 Harley Davidson when he lost control of the bike for an unknown reason and left the highway. The bike overturned, ejecting the man, who was pronounced dead at Halifax Medical Center, according to troopers.

Ad

The man was not wearing a helmet, according to an FHP report.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.