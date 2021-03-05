Volusia deputy accused of driving on wrong side of road during second DUI arrest

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County deputy who was arrested on a DUI charge last year was taken into custody again on the same offense, this time after he was caught driving his truck on the wrong side of the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Records show a DeLand police officer spotted Deputy Aaron Chavez driving his truck westbound in the eastbound lanes of International Speedway Boulevard shortly before 2 a.m. Friday.

Deputies said the officer watched as Chavez ran a red light, made a left turn onto Woodland Boulevard and swerved before pulling over for the traffic stop.

Records show his speech was slurred, his eyes were glassy and he smelled of alcohol.

He was arrested on charges of DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing and he also received citations for traveling on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to stop at a red light and violation of driver’s license restrictions.

In March 2020, a deputy saw Chavez parked in the middle of a turn lane and when he asked him why he was stopped there, the deputy noticed Chavez showed signs of intoxication, according to the report.

Records show he denied having anything to drink and refused to submit to a blood alcohol content test.

He pleaded no contest to an amended charge of reckless driving and was sentenced to probation, which has since been completed.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office suspended him for 24 hours and reassigned him to a non-law enforcement position while the case was pending. He was first reassigned to courthouse duty after his criminal case was completed and then moved to a patrol assignment.

He has been suspended again as a result of his second DUI arrest while an internal affairs investigation takes place.

