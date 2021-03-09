Theft suspect arrested after chase through Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday inside a Circle K gas station after leading police and deputies on a chase through Volusia County.

Prior to his arrest, Kenneth Bennet, 38, was wanted on two counts of grand theft and a warrant for heroin possession.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted Bennett Monday but he drove off. Bennett was pursued by deputies, Deland Police officers, Sheriff Mike Chitwood and the sheriff’s office helicopter.

Kenneth Bennett, 38 (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Video of the pursuit shows Bennett blowing through several stop signs in residential areas and weaving in and out of traffic, according to the sheriff’s office.

At one point in the video, the car pulls into a home’s driveway and parks on the front lawn. A man jumps out of the car and takes off running toward a nearby Circle K gas station.

The video then switches to a deputy’s body-worn camera as law enforcement charges into the gas station with weapons drawn and a man is seen being placed in handcuffs.

According to investigators, the store clerk said Bennett stole a pack of cigarettes prior to getting handcuffed. He was taken to the hospital for a possible overdose shortly after his arrest, records show.

Bennett faces three counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, retail theft, burglary and fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement in addition to warrants for failure to appear on previous charges of possession of heroin, paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.