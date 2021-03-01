‘I was so scared and cold:’ Volusia County deputies rescue woman out of sinking car

Volusia County deputies Nicholas Maletto and Patrick O’Melia saved a 73-year-old woman from her sinking car on Feb. 27, 2021.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A dramatic rescue this weekend by Volusia County deputies was caught on camera. The office released the video Monday showing deputies saving a 73-year-old woman from her sinking car.

The driver identified herself only as Anita during an interview on Monday. She said she missed her turn into her neighborhood and ended up in the retention pond off North Spring Garden Avenue. The deputies’ report said it was around 11:40 p.m. Saturday night and Anita managed to call 911 herself.

“I was trying to get my seatbelt undone and then all of a sudden, there’s somebody tapping on my window,” she said.

Deputies Nicholas Maletto and Patrick O’Melia jumped in to get her out. Video showed the deputies were treading water and attempted to break the windows.

Eventually, Maletto was able to help Anita get out through the back passenger doors.

“I was just shivering. I was so scared and cold and I was just so upset,” she said.

Sheriff’s office helicopter video also showed the moment deputies were able to get her back to land.

Anita is now without a car and cellphone but beyond grateful for the deputies, state troopers and EMS who helped.

“I just want to thank all of you. You absolutely saved my life. I love each and every one of you,” she said. “You’re wonderful and thank you for doing what you do.”