Crews rescue thousands of sea turtles from Texas cold

Thousands of sea turtles are being saved from the winter weather in Texas.

Texas Game Wardens shared this picture on Twitter Tuesday.

They say their group rescued around 140 sea turtles from the Brownsville ship channel and surrounding bays.

[TRENDING: ‘Dance Moms’ instructor accused of sex battery on students | Boy dies after homemade igloo collapses | Latest on $1,400 payments]

Crews rescue thousands of sea turtles from cold (Credit: Texas Game Warden) (Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

According to the state’s parks and wildlife department, these sea turtles are unable to swim in waters that are too cold. They become “cold stunned” in frigid temperatures.

Ad

The turtles are being moved to a warmer area.

Another group called Sea Turtle Inc. has rescued over 3,000 turtles, according to the New York Times.

Sea Turtle Inc. is a nonprofit group in South Padre Island, Texas, that is helping keep the turtles safe until they can return to the water.