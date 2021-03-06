57-year-old motorcyclist dies in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed after being tossed from his bike in a Volusia County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the victim, a 57-year-old man from New Smyrna Beach, was riding east on Pioneer Trail near Cypress Springs Parkway around 9 p.m. Friday when, for an unknown reason, he veered off the roadway and onto the shoulder.

[TRENDING: Here’s where educators can get the vaccine | ‘Space hurricane’ found swirling above Earth | ‘We’re in the Black section:’ Couple says restaurant segregated diners]

Ad

The man, whose name has not been released, was thrown from his bike and died at the scene, according to the crash report.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.