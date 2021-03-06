57-year-old motorcyclist dies in Volusia County crash

67ºF

New Smyrna Beach man thrown from motorcycle in fatal crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed after being tossed from his bike in a Volusia County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the victim, a 57-year-old man from New Smyrna Beach, was riding east on Pioneer Trail near Cypress Springs Parkway around 9 p.m. Friday when, for an unknown reason, he veered off the roadway and onto the shoulder.

The man, whose name has not been released, was thrown from his bike and died at the scene, according to the crash report.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

