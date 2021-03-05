Assistance available for Volusia County renters impacted by COVID-19

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County has more than $16 million in federal funding to administer its emergency rental assistance program for people unable to pay rent and utilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A new round of applications will open Wednesday, March 10 at 9 a.m. People who qualify can apply at www.volusia.org/ERA.

To be eligible for assistance households must have documentation showing they qualify for unemployment or a reduced income due to COVID-19, are at risk of losing their housing and have a household income at 80% of the area median.

Officials said priority will be given to households at or below 50% of the area median income and applicants who have been unemployed for at least 90 days prior to their application.

For anyone who needs help completing and submitting their application, there are county employees at area libraries providing assistance. Those library locations include Dickerson Heritage Library, Hope Place Public Library, DeBary Public Library, Edgewater Public Library, Deltona Regional Library, Ormond Beach Regional Library, Daytona Beach Regional Library, Port Orange Regional Library and New Smyrna Beach Regional Library.

Helpers will also be available in the Community Assistance Emergency Rental Assistance office at 230 N. Woodland Blvd., Suite 262 in DeLand.

The county will close the application window after receiving 1,000 applications to process those and reopen the portal as needed until all funds are gone.

