Lake County opens preregistration for rental assistance program

Preregistration runs through Feb. 21

Thomas Mates, Producer

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County is opening an emergency rental assistance program and preregistration began Friday.

People living in Lake County can preregister here. The preregistration runs through Sunday, Feb. 21.

Those who preregister will be notified when the application portal opens.

You must meet the following criteria to qualify:

  • Primary residence must be in Lake County and applicants must be renters
  • Rent must be past due
  • Applicants must have a documented financial hardship as a result of COVID-19
  • Total household income for calendar year 2020 must be at or below 80% of the area median income for Lake County
Household SizeQualifying Income
1< $40,750
2< $46,550
3< $52,350
4< $58,150
5< $62,850
6< $67,500
7< $72,150
8< $76,800
9< $81,424
10< $86,077

