Lake County opens preregistration for rental assistance program

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County is opening an emergency rental assistance program and preregistration began Friday.

People living in Lake County can preregister here. The preregistration runs through Sunday, Feb. 21.

Those who preregister will be notified when the application portal opens.

You must meet the following criteria to qualify:

Primary residence must be in Lake County and applicants must be renters

Rent must be past due

Applicants must have a documented financial hardship as a result of COVID-19

Total household income for calendar year 2020 must be at or below 80% of the area median income for Lake County