Man shot in chest during fight about stolen motorcycle, deputies say

Jack Lamar Benn Brown II and the vehicle he was last seen driving. (Image: Lake County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who shot another man in the chest during an argument about a stolen motorcycle has turned himself in after deputies made it known he was wanted on an attempted murder charge, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Records show Jack Lamar Benn Brown II, 34, went to Kerr’s Tires in Umatilla around 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 20 and confronted an employee, demanding to know where the victim lived because he believed that man stole his motorcycle.

Deputies said an employee from the tire shop and Brown drove together in a black BMW to the victim’s home on Highland Avenue.

Once there, Brown knocked on the door and asked the victim about the location of his stolen motorcycle, according to the report. Deputies said the victim closed the front door and that’s when Brown fired one shot, striking the victim in the chest through the door.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The employee had been waiting inside the BMW and heard a bang but thought it was from Brown kicking the door, records show. He claimed Brown got back in the car and said, “He shut the door,” and “I’m going to shoot him,” according to the report.

After that, Brown dropped the employee back off at the tire shop. The employee said the victim had previously done mechanical work on Brown’s motorcycle and he believed it had been stored at another man’s house.

Brown turned himself in on Friday. He’s facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.