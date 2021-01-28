Wanted: Lake County deputies search for attempted murder suspect

Jack Lamar Benn Brown II and the vehicle he was last seen driving. (Image: Lake County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are asking the community to be on the look out for a man they say shot another man, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are attempting to locate Jack Lamar Benn Brown II, 34, who is wanted on attempted homicide and shooting into a swelling charges.

[TRENDING: Deputies: Girl abused by children’s book author | Deputy investigated for slamming student | How to get vaccine in Fla.]

Ad

According to a news release, Brown is accused of shooting the victim on Jan. 20 at 11:20 a.m. in Umatilla. Authorities did not say what led up to the shooting.

Detectives have a warrant for Brown’s arrest and say if he is spotted, people should not approach him but instead call 911 as he may be armed.

Brown could be driving a dark-colored BMW car with the Florida tag KGMR68.

Anonymous tipsters can also call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.