Lake County administers second doses as governor calls for more vaccines

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for more vaccines and said the White House needs to provide more doses that will go to seniors.

“We are at the mercy of whatever is sent. So if they send 500,000 of first doses instead of 266,000 I can double the drive-thru sites. I can give more to hospitals, I can expand Publix,” DeSantis said on Tuesday.

[TRENDING: Great white shark bites boat in Florida | Orange County deputy’s TikTok videos under investigation | Governor touts vaccine rollout]

On Monday, White House officials pointed out that Florida has only used half of the doses it’s received. DeSantis said the state is holding doses so seniors can get their second shots.

“If we can get more first doses given to Florida, we will be able to do that much more that much quickly,” DeSantis said.

On Tuesday, The Florida Department of Health in Lake County began administering second doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Hundreds of seniors, with appointments, lined up before 9 a.m.

“We have not been able to see our kids who are scattered across the country, so as soon as we believe it’s safe to travel, we want to do that. We want to go see our kids and grandkids,” said Randy Hunt, who got his second jab, along with his wife and two friends.

Lake County health officials said Moderna second dose appointments will take place through Jan. 28.

Second dose appointments for the Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled Feb. 2-4.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.