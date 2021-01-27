Girl abused by Florida children’s book author hospitalized with infected wounds, organ failure, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida children’s book author and her husband are accused of abusing their three adopted children, leaving one girl hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the investigation began when an 8-year-old girl was taken to a hospital on Jan. 1. The girl was in critical condition and had to be transported to another hospital, records show.

The girl was suffering from a staph infection, sepsis, renal and liver failure, open and infected wounds, skin infections, bruising, pneumonia in her lungs and malnutrition, according to the affidavit.

Records show Joseph Wolfthal took the girl to the hospital and when questioned, claimed that the girl had fallen on three different occasions recently and hit her head once on a desk and another time on a toilet, although deputies determined those scenarios were unlikely.

Joseph Wolfthal said he works 10-hour days as an engineer and during that time, his wife Jennifer Wolfthal watches their three adopted children and disciplines them, according to the affidavit.

He said he tried to intervene once when she was disciplining the children and she punched him in the chest and knocked him to the ground, records show. Deputies said on another occasion, she locked her husband in a laundry room as a “time out.”

Joseph Wolfthal added that he’s fearful of his wife.

Jennifer Wolfthal was arrested at her home on Jan. 1, the same day the girl was admitted to the hospital. Deputies noted that the home smelled of ammonia and Jennifer Wolfthal said that was because it had just been cleaned.

Deputies said they removed the two other children, ages 9 and 11, from the home and sought medical care for them as well.

Although much of the report that would include details about the abuse allegations is redacted, deputies said they did find more than 1,100 paragraphs that read, “my body stays flat on the bed at all times. I was never given permission to move or say anything. Now I get to write about this along with everything else. I’m a fool”.

Ten other additional sayings were also found written at the home, according to the report. Deputies also said that the knobs and locks were installed backward on the children’s bedrooms so that the locks were on the outside.

Two of the children have since been placed in foster care while the third child remains hospitalized as of Monday.

Jennifer Wolfthal, the author of the children’s book “A Real Friend,” and her husband are facing three counts each of child abuse, neglecting a child and imprisoning a child.