Orlando charter school principal accused of failing to report child abuse

ORLANDO, Fla. – A principal at an Orlando charter school was arrested Tuesday on a charge of failing to report child abuse, court records show.

Documents that would detail the allegations against 35-year-old Abdulaziz Yalcin have not yet been made available. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Yalcin is listed as the principal for 7th through 12th grade students at Orlando Science Charter School, a charter school that focuses on STEM education.

The school has not yet replied to News 6′s request for comment.