Florida child porn suspect had hidden bunker at his home, police say

Marty Scott Bass accused of manufacturing child pornography

Associated Press

Walton County Sheriff's Office released this photo of the hidden bunker located at Bass's home.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. – Florida authorities say a hidden underground bunker was discovered on the property of a Florida child pornography suspect.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release Tuesday with details of the case.

Investigators say 57-year-old Marty Scott Bass came to the door with a shotgun as officers attempted to serve a search warrant.

Bass put it down after several commands from a SWAT team, sheriff’s officials said.

Bass is suspected of manufacturing child pornography of children 8 to 10 years old.

Investigators said they also discovered a secret bunker underneath a shed.

Bass is being held at the Walton County jail. His bond was set at $ 1 million.

Jail records don’t list a lawyer for Bass.

