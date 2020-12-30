Florida child porn suspect had hidden bunker at his home, police say

Walton County Sheriff's Office released this photo of the hidden bunker located at Bass's home.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. – Florida authorities say a hidden underground bunker was discovered on the property of a Florida child pornography suspect.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release Tuesday with details of the case.

Investigators say 57-year-old Marty Scott Bass came to the door with a shotgun as officers attempted to serve a search warrant.

Bass put it down after several commands from a SWAT team, sheriff’s officials said.

Bass is suspected of manufacturing child pornography of children 8 to 10 years old.

Investigators said they also discovered a secret bunker underneath a shed.

Bass is being held at the Walton County jail. His bond was set at $ 1 million.

Jail records don’t list a lawyer for Bass.

