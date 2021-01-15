Child dies alone in crib while dad worked because he needed money for rent, police say

An Orlando man faces a child neglect charge after police say he left his daughter alone in a crib for roughly 10 hours while he went to work and came home to find her dead.

Wilner Belizaire, 21, was arrested on Dec. 22 and posted bond on Jan. 4.

Police said he called 911 on the day he was arrested, reporting that he found his daughter dead in her port-a-crib. The child’s age was redacted from the arrest report.

Belizaire told police he got called into work around 4 p.m. and left the girl alone in her crib, according to investigators.

“As the suspect was leaving for work, he knew it was wrong to leave the decedent unattended for such a long period but felt pressured to work because of impending rent being due,” according to the arrest report.

The father attempted to get a babysitter for his daughter but could not find one in time for his shift and ultimately made the decision to leave the girl in her crib unattended, he told investigators.

When Belizaire came home around 11 p.m., his daughter was stiff and cold to the touch on her stomach, according to the report.

Belizaire now faces a charge of neglect of child causing harm or disability.