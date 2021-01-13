Ocala man accused of violently shaking infant, leaving baby girl in critical condition

OCALA, Fla. – An Ocala man was arrested on aggravated child abuse charges after an infant under his care was taken to the hospital with bruises and head trauma.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the case since last year, after deputies were called to West Marion Hospital on Dec. 20.

Health care workers called for authorities after an unresponsive infant was admitted to the hospital, according to deputies.

[TRENDING: Mega Millions jackpot hits $750M | Fla. firefighter charged in Capitol riot | How to get vaccine in Fla. | Gun background checks skyrocket]

The baby suffered a traumatic head injury including brain bleed and had bruises all over her body. As of Tuesday, the child is still in critical condition, according to authorities.

Detectives interviewed the child’s mother, who said Christopher Ronald Bairan was with the baby for several hours before waking her up to tell her the child was unresponsive, court documents show.

The 36-year-old also spoke to detectives who described the infant as “whiny,” saying she was fussy all day but otherwise behaving like a typical baby. Bairan said he had fallen asleep with the infant and when he woke up, she was no longer conscious.

Detectives said Bairan could not provide an explanation for the baby’s injuries.

The arrest affidavit reveals deputies did a walk-through of the home and did not find any evidence that could point to why the infant suffered such violent injuries.

A medical examination of the child shows abusive head trauma consistent with violent shaking or that the child was handled roughly, records show.

When deputies presented these findings to Bairan, he refused to discuss the incident further, according to the sheriff’s office.

As deputies were arresting Bairan on charges of aggravated child abuse, they said they also found cocaine and prescription pills in his possession.

The 36-year-old was on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and impersonating a police officer. Deputies said Bairan violated his probation when they found him with cocaine.

Bairan is being held in the Marion County Jail without bond.