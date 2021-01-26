New vaccine site coming to Lake Square Mall in Leesburg

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake Square Mall will host Lake County Department of Health’s newest coronavirus vaccine site by appointment, the agency announced Tuesday.

The new site will be operated by the DOH in partnership with Lake County Emergency Management and will offer shots to frontline health care workers and Florida residents 65 years and older.

[TRENDING: Great white shark bites boat in Florida | Orange County deputy’s TikTok videos under investigation | Governor touts vaccine rollout]

The Lake County DOH did not reveal when it would start offering appointments at the Leesburg-area mall. To make an appointment, eligible individuals can call 866-201-6909 or 833-476-1031 for those with hearing impairments. Appointment times and dates will be based on vaccine availability.

Appointments begin at the new site inside the old Sears department store at 8 a.m. Wednesday. For the first week only, first doses will be offered at the walk-in site.

“We want to remind the public that our immunization plan is long-term,” the DOH said in a news release. “Persons who are unable to receive a vaccine during this first phase will have an opportunity as we continue and expand our efforts.”

To receive an appointment at the Lake Square Mall site, people must be able to show Florida residency through identification or by bringing two other items, including housing documents or a bill, showing you live in Florida for more than 30 days out of the year.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health in Lake County began administering second doses of the Moderna vaccine at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mount Dora. That site is not offering first doses but only the booster for people who received their first shot at a Lake County vaccine site previously.

According to the DOH vaccine report, Lake County has administered more than 32,000 first doses of the vaccine as of Monday. More than 2,300 people in the county have completed their inoculation with the booster, according to the report.

The best way to find vaccine information in Lake County is online at lake.floridahealth.gov or the DOH-Lake COVID-19 Hotline at 352-268-9299.