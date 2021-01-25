Mount Dora COVID-19 vaccine site offering second doses, no initial shots

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – The Lake County Department of Health will begin offering the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mount Dora this week.

The DOH site will only be offering second doses at this site, no first doses, according to an email from Mount Dora Mayor Cathy Hoechst.

It’s unclear when the site at 6803 Old Highway 441 South will begin giving first doses again as of Jan. 25.

Frontline workers with direct patient contact and people 65 and older are eligible to get vaccinated at this site. Face masks must be worn while waiting in vehicles.

Late Friday afternoon, the dosage allocation arrived to the Department of Health in Lake County and the following is scheduled for the next two weeks:

Beginning Tuesday, second dose appointments will begin for Moderna shots. People who got their first dose from Lake County DOH will be contacted for an appointment.

Beginning in February, by appointment only, the DOH will begin administering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Again, people will be contacted by the DOH for an appointment.

Anyone not contacted by the due date on their appointment card provided at their first shot is asked to call 352-268-9299.