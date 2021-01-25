Seniors in Seminole County receive second dose of coronavirus vaccine

OVIEDO, Fla. – Marsha DeBroske and Sue Lamothe were the first two in line on Monday at the vaccine site at the Oviedo Mall.

Both sisters were more than happy to finally be getting the second shot of the coronavirus vaccine after getting the first shot last month.

“It’s a step in the right direction so we are very excited. It was just amazing how fast Seminole County got this together and how organized they were and we are very impressed,” DeBroske said

Seminole was the first county in the state to give the vaccine to the public last month. On Monday, officials said about 200 seniors were scheduled to get the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“This is going to boost their immunity up to 90-plus percent, 90-plus percent is better than the measles vaccine, it’s far better than the flu vaccine. Really a lot of hope here today as we help to really save lives,” Seminole County Emergency Management Director Alan Harris said.

Though health care workers call this a big milestone for the county, they said they are still in need of more supply to continue vaccinations.

“Unfortunately, with these reductions of vaccines, week, after week, after week, it’s very upsetting and we are not getting to that priority group as fast as we’d like to,” Harris explained.

Harris said they will begin administering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine this weekend for seniors who have appointments set up.