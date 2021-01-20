Lake County to reopen COVID-19 vaccine scheduling system

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – People in Lake County can sign up for a coronavirus vaccination Wednesday.

The county will be accepting appointments starting at 11 a.m.

The Florida Department of Health in Lake County is offering doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to people 65 and older and healthcare workers with direct patient contact.

People can register using this link.

[Here’s how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine]

If one’s registration successfully goes through, the county says users will be directed to a confirmation page that will need to be presented at the immunization site.

Lake County says it will also continue its first come, first serve vaccination sites, but do not have any scheduled at this time.

Text COVIDUPDATE to 888777 or visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19 to receive the latest emergency updates regarding COVID-19 and Lake County immunization site information.