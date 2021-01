ORLANDO, Fla. – Discount supermarket chain Aldi has joined the growing list of companies paying workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Company officials say hourly workers will get up to four hours of paid time off to receive the vaccine.

Employees will get two hours of pay for each dose they receive.

The company says it will also cover the cost to administer the vaccine.

Dollar General, Trader Joe’s and Instacart have also announced similar incentives.