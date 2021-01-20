Family believes best shot at getting COVID-19 vaccine is moving from California to Florida

VIERA, Fla. – A young family in an RV said they drove 2,000 miles because Florida is open and they believe Brevard County could be their best chance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, eventually.

Jonathan Bailey said he and his fiancée, Danielle, and their 1-year-old son, Abraham left San Diego and arrived in Brevard on Monday.

“We could have stayed in San Diego but we would have been unemployed and unvaccinated. At least with Florida, we’ve got a guarantee on one and a possibility on the other,” Bailey said.

Danielle Bailey said through word of mouth and hearing rumors the family decided on Brevard as their best option.

The Baileys said they work as seasonal bartenders in different parts of the country.

However, like the rest of the state, Brevard is prioritizing public vaccines to seniors and Gov. DeSantis confirmed Tuesday at the Viera Publix that the state is stopping giving vaccines to tourists.

The Baileys, though, said they are not discouraged because this isn’t their first trip to Florida and they said they can prove they haven’t only lived in an RV.

Jon said they’ve paid rent before.

“If you want everybody to come here and participate in the economy, you can’t just say stay away and don’t take the vaccines,” Jonathan Bailey said. “It’s one or the other here because people are coming to Florida anyway.”

The family said they hope to stay in Florida for at least a couple of months, and they hope by that time they will have gotten the vaccine.