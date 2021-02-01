Man shot, killed near Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – A man was shot and killed late Sunday near Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on East 17th Street.

Deputies were called to the area for a shooting and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The shooter or shooters fled the area, and no arrests have been made, according to sheriff’s officials.

No other details have been released.