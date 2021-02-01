62ºF

Ad

Local News

Man shot, killed near Apopka

Shooter fled the scene, Orange County deputies say

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Crime, Fatal Shooting

APOPKA, Fla. – A man was shot and killed late Sunday near Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on East 17th Street.

Deputies were called to the area for a shooting and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The shooter or shooters fled the area, and no arrests have been made, according to sheriff’s officials.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: