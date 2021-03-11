Motorcycle crash in Orange County kills 1, injures another

Deadly crash along South Goldenrod Road near the intersection with Lake Underhill Road

ORANGE COUNTY. Fla. – One person died and another is hospitalized after a crash along South Goldenrod Road near the intersection with Lake Underhill Road Thursday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Crews said the crash, which happened at 10:30 a.m., involved a motorcycle and a sedan.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the sedan was turning onto Goldenrod Road, coming off of SR 408. At the same time, Troopers said the motorcycle rider was driving northbound on Goldenrod.

The sedan’s driver lost control in the intersection and the car jumped the median, hitting the motorcycle in the process, according to the FHP report.

Video from Sky 6 showed the wreck brought down a utility pole.

The motorcycle rider, a 38-year-old from Kissimmee, died in the crash, while the other driver, a 26-year-old from Orlando, was not badly hurt, according to troopers. No names have been released.

The motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.

FHP said the cause of the wreck remains under investigation and charges are pending against the driver of the sedan.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

