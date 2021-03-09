Motorcyclist run over, killed, passenger critically injured in Orange County crash

A motorcyclist was run over and killed and his passenger was critically injured Monday night in a crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 8:15 p.m. on Oak Ridge Road near Harcourt Avenue, southeast of I-4 and the Florida Turnpike.

The FHP said the motorcycle was traveling west on Oak Ridge Road when the rider failed to slow and struck the back of a car. The motorcycle veered into the eastbound lanes and hit an oncoming sedan, troopers said.

The motorcyclist and his passenger were thrown from the bike and the driver was run over by an SUV, the FHP said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP report. His passenger was taken to Orlando Health in critical condition, the FHP said. They have not been identified by authorities, troopers said.

Neither victim was wearing a helmet, according to the FHP report.

The drivers of both cars involved in the wreck suffered minor injuries, according to troopers. The SUV driver was not hurt, the FHP said. All three drivers were wearing a seat belt, the FHP report stated.