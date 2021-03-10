Motorcyclist dies in Port Orange crash

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday in a crash in Port Orange, according to police.

The fatal wreck was reported around 12:40 a.m. near Country Lane and Taylor Road.

Police said Coty Eldridge, of Port Orange, was the lone rider of the motorcycle and died in the crash.

An investigation is being conducted by the Port Orange Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the wreck is asked to call Investigator Phillip Slease at 386-506-5838.