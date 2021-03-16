New plans released for Orange Avenue project in Winter Park

Sketches show potential new development at Orange Avenue and Orlando Avenue in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Winter Park is considering a new look for Orange Avenue.

The Planning & Transportation Department held a virtual public forum on Monday night to show renderings for the Orange Avenue Overlay project.

The Winter Park City Commission first approved, then rejected a different Orange Avenue Overlay plan last year.

The overlay project is for parcels of land along Orange Avenue between Westchester Avenue and Fairbanks Avenue.

The new plans call for a big park at Orange Avenue and Orlando Avenue, along with a five-story hotel and several other businesses.

The city will consider closing part of Harmon Avenue to make this happen. They would then extend Palmetto Avenue to Orlando Avenue in hopes of removing some of the traffic on Orange Avenue.

On the north end of the project along with Fairbanks, buildings would be limited to three stories.

The city expects stores, restaurants and a hotel will move into this space.

They’re looking at two designs.

One has a parking garage at the core of the properties surrounded by businesses.

The other plan puts a parking lot behind the businesses.