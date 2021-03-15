Blue lights anywhere on your car are not OK

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The latest question presented to Trooper Steve was, “How about these blue lights (under a car)?”

“When I was a kid and my mom told me, ‘No,’ but I still questioned what was happening, she would ask me, ‘Steven, what don’t you understand the N or the O?’” Trooper Steve said. “Now that I am significantly older, I find myself using the same expression.”

Trooper Steve said the reason for not allowing blue lights on cars on public roads is straight-forward.

“If you are not driving a law enforcement vehicle, then you are not allowed to have blue lights on your vehicle -- in any capacity at all, whatsoever,” he said. “The only time that you would be allowed to have such lights would be at a private event on private property.”

Trooper Steve said if a car club is holding an event on private property, show off those blue lights.

“Any point that you are on a public road, you are not allowed to have any type of blue lights on your car,” he said.

In the video at the top of this page, the driver of the white Dodge Charger with blue LED lights at the rear of the car could face a fine in excess of $110.

“You might also be wondering what was written on the truck,” Trooper Steve said. “Well, this driver decided to place -- in reflective lettering -- the words ‘SEND NUDES.’ Now, if the lights didn’t get your attention, the writing would. This driver is basically screaming to get pulled over and would probably be the first to complain when it did.”