Procession for fallen Orlando police officer happening Wednesday morning

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers with Orlando Police Department will escort the body of Officer Kevin Valencia on Wednesday morning as he is taken to the funeral home and then his final resting place.

Valencia was shot in the head on June 11, 2018 as he tried to enter an Orlando apartment where a man had barricaded himself and four children inside.

The Orlando Police Department announced Monday Valencia had died of his injuries. He is survived by his wife, Meghan, and their two sons.

The procession will begin around 10 a.m. Wednesday in Leesburg at the medical examiner’s office and will escort Valencia’s body to the Baldwin Fairchild funeral home in Orlando.

During the 55-mile journey, the vehicle carrying Valencia will be escorted by a formal procession of vehicles, motorcycles and officers to honor the fallen police officer. The procession is expected to take about one hour.

A public funeral for Valencia will happen Wednesday, March 24 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Orlando Church on South John Young Parkway.

Orlando Police Department officials said there will be a livestream of the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, the Valencia family is asking donations be made to the Orlando Police Heroes Foundation nonprofit.