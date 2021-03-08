54ºF

Shooting prompts hours-long SWAT standoff in Marion County

Deputies respond to shooting near Dunnellon

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

File photo. (Image: Marion County Sheriff's Office) (WKMG)

DUNNELLON, Fla. – An hours-long SWAT standoff has ended in Marion County, sheriff’s officials said Monday morning.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called Sunday night in reference to a shooting in the area near SW Plantation Street, north of Dunnellon.

Deputies said the incident turned into a SWAT standoff, which lasted for several hours.

Sheriff’s officials have not released any details about the shooting or standoff.

UPDATE: The situation has been resolved and the investigation continues. More information will be released as...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 7, 2021

