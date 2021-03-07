Seminole County Emergency Manager talks vaccine distribution

Seminole County has vaccinated nearly half of its senior population

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – More Floridians are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the state’s rules to include firefighters, law enforcement and school staff 50 years and older. Those deemed vulnerable by a doctor are also eligible.

Seminole County Emergency Management director Alan Harris joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to talk about how the county is preparing for more vaccinations.

Harris also explains how the county is working to overcome vaccine hesitancy, and what his team is doing to meet the Biden administration’s latest vaccine goal.

President Biden announced this week that the U.S. will have enough vaccine for all adults by the end of May.

Ad

For information on how to get a vaccine in your area, check out the county-by-county breakdown on ClickOrlando.com/vaccine.