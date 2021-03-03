Seminole County 2021 graduations moving to UCF’s football stadium

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 2: A UCF Knights spirit team member waves the flag after a score in the third quarter of the ACC Championship against the Memphis Tigers at Spectrum Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – High school seniors in Seminole County will attend their graduation ceremonies at the University of Central Florida’s football stadium this year after an agreement between the school district and UCF.

Seminole County Superintendent Dr. Walt Griffin made the announcement this week in a video to families. Griffin said school leadership officials have been working since November to try and find a better solution for graduations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The stadium is very large and we will be able to accommodate many more guests for each graduating class,” Griffin said of the 45,000-seat venue known as the Bounce House.

The news will come as a relief to family and friends of graduates who would have not been able to attend under the previous graduation plans.

In February, Seminole County parents were notified that their high school seniors’ graduations would be in the auditorium like the year before and students would be required to reserve graduation time slots.

Seminole County high schools executive director Mike Gaudreau said the district also looked at using the Amway Center but it was already booked for the days needed with Orange County Public Schools.

Gaudreau said more details will be coming soon regarding graduation times and dates.

