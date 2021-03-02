UCF announces graduation plans for spring semester

UCF students return to campus for spring semester during COVID-19 pandemic

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – In-person commencement ceremonies will take place for seniors graduating from the University of Central Florida this spring.

This is not the only option seniors will have, they can also participate in a “grad walk.”

UCF will have several commencement ceremonies between May 5 and 9 at Addition Financial Arena, according to school officials.

[TRENDING: Massive fire breaks out at Orlando condo complex | 6 Dr. Seuss books canceled | Shaq, the big-time wrestler]

Social distancing guidelines will be put in place at each ceremony.

Ad

A keynote speaker will be at each ceremony and each graduate can have two guests in attendance.

Everyone at the ceremony must wear a mask and the ceremonies will be streamed online.

The “grad walk” experience will take place from April 30 to May 4.

Students will have a chance to select a 15-minute time slot and Pomp and Circumstance will be playing in the background as graduates walk across the stage to hear their name as they receive their diploma.

At this event, seniors can have five guests.

School officials said an official graduation photographer will be at each walk to take individual and group photos.

Seniors must sign up online at this link to make their selection, the deadline to pick an option is March 19.