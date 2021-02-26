Orange County Public Schools announces graduation dates for class of 2021

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools officials have announced graduation dates for the class of 2021.

Ceremonies will be held at the Amway Center on the following dates, according to the district:

Windermere High School, May 17 at 8:30 a.m.

Colonial High School , May 17 at 2 p.m.

Freedom High School, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Orange County Virtual School, May 19 at 8:30 a.m.

East River High School, May 19 at 2 p.m.

Edgewater High School, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Boone High School, May 20 at 8:30 a.m.

West Orange High School, May 20 at 2 p.m.

Olympia High School, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Winter Park High School, May 24 at 8:30 a.m.

Lake Nona High School, May 24 at 2 p.m.

Dr. Phillips High School, May 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Wekiva High School, May 25 at 8:30 a.m.

Cypress Creek High School, May 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Apopka High School, May 26 at 8:30 a.m.

Timber Creek High School, May 26 at 2 p.m.

University High School, May 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Evans High School, May 27 at 8:30 a.m.

Jones High School, May 27 at 2 p.m.

Ocoee High School, May 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Orange Technical College, June 2 at 8:30 a.m.

District officials said the schedule is based on the availability of the arena during NBA playoffs or Solar Bears hockey games. In the event the Amway Center is unable to host any of the ceremonies on the above dates, alternative locations will be determined, the county said. All ceremonies will also be livestreamed.

Superintendent Barbara Jenkins spoke about these preliminary plans during her Community Update video, which was released Friday.

Safety precautions for the ceremonies will include, but are not limited to, the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, limited ticketing and strict arrival, departure and stage procedures, according to a news release from the school district. All guidelines and protocols are being made in conjunction with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County and the Amway Center.