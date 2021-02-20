Volusia Schools make decision on graduation ceremonies and proms

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with Volusia County Schools made a decision on graduation ceremonies and proms for the end of the 2021 school year.

The district will have socially distanced graduation ceremonies and proms will not happen this spring.

School officials said they are working on alternatives to prom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is no way to safely social-distance at a dance,” Volusia County Health Department Administrator Patricia Boswell said in a statement.

Graduation ceremonies for Volusia County will be held at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

Each senior will get two tickets.

Anyone who can not get a ticket can watch the ceremony online.

The district posted a list of the graduation dates for each school.