Seminole County graduation dates announced for 2021

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools announced graduation dates for the class of 2021 Friday.
“As we get closer to the date, if CDC and local guidelines prohibit large gatherings, we will schedule an alternate date for a socially distanced ceremony on our campuses,” a Seminole County Public Schools official said in a news release.
Below are the dates, times and locations for the class of 2021.
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Hagerty High School, 9:00 a.m., at Addition Financial Arena at UCF
Lake Howell High School, 2:00 p.m., at Addition Financial Arena at UCF
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Oviedo High School, 9:00 a.m., at Addition Financial Arena at UCF
Lyman High School, 2:00 p.m., at Addition Financial Arena at UCF
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Lake Brantley High School, 9:00 a.m., at Addition Financial Arena at UCF
Winter Springs High School, 2:00 p.m., at Addition Financial Arena at UCF
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Lake Mary High School, 9:00 a.m., at Addition Financial Arena at UCF
Seminole High School, 2:00 p.m., at Addition Financial Arena at UCF
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Crooms AOIT, 1:00 p.m., at Crooms AOIT