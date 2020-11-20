Seminole County graduation dates announced for 2021

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools announced graduation dates for the class of 2021 Friday.

“As we get closer to the date, if CDC and local guidelines prohibit large gatherings, we will schedule an alternate date for a socially distanced ceremony on our campuses,” a Seminole County Public Schools official said in a news release.

Below are the dates, times and locations for the class of 2021.

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Hagerty High School, 9:00 a.m., at Addition Financial Arena at UCF

Lake Howell High School, 2:00 p.m., at Addition Financial Arena at UCF

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Oviedo High School, 9:00 a.m., at Addition Financial Arena at UCF

Lyman High School, 2:00 p.m., at Addition Financial Arena at UCF

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Lake Brantley High School, 9:00 a.m., at Addition Financial Arena at UCF

Winter Springs High School, 2:00 p.m., at Addition Financial Arena at UCF

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Lake Mary High School, 9:00 a.m., at Addition Financial Arena at UCF

Seminole High School, 2:00 p.m., at Addition Financial Arena at UCF

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Crooms AOIT, 1:00 p.m., at Crooms AOIT