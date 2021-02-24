Orange County schools to hold in-person graduation ceremonies at Amway Center

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools are planning to hold in-person graduation ceremonies at the Amy Center.

The announcement comes after OCPS Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins spoke with health officials.

“We are quite encouraged that we can have all of our graduations in person with social distancing and with face masks at Amway Arena,” Jenkins said.

The school will also have a backup plan in place in the event that the Amway Center isn’t able to accommodate the dates needed.

“All of the graduations will happen in person with face masks at the Amway -- that’s where OCPS has the capacity and permission to have it there,” Jenkins added.

School officials have not announced graduation dates yet, although school officials say the dates have already been booked.

How do you feel about in-person ceremonies? Is Florida ready to hold large public gatherings?