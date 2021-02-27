Seminole County holds mobile vaccination site at Sanford mosque

SANFORD, Fla. – Seminole County held a mobile vaccination site at the Masjid Al Hayy Mosque in Sanford on Saturday in an effort to reach additional communities across the county.

Before stepping inside the mosque, visitors took off their shoes or wore booties as they waited to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Minaz Manekia with the mosque said they wanted to give back to the community.

“This was the best way for us to go back and give out these vaccines to our community so we can all fight this COVID-19 pandemic and we can all get back to our lives,” Manekia said.

The mosque in Sanford partnered with the health department and county government to get results. They offered almost 400 shots at the mobile vaccination site.

Emergency manager Alan Harris said this is part of their mission to reach out to everyone in the community.

“Many people feel very, very comfortable coming to a location where they fellowship, where they worship,” Harris said.

FDOH-Seminole health officer Donna Walsh said so far they have vaccinated 53% of people ages 65 and older in the county. She adds as more people get the vaccine, they’re seeing a decline in the number of hospitalizations and cases.

“Which is very encouraging. It’s not a steep slope down as it was up, but we are seeing that gradual decline,” Walsh said.

People, including Joie Perry, said they were thankful the mosque opened its doors.

“It’s one of the good things that’s happening right now. That’s good,” Perry said.

Mosque leaders said they’re doing their part to bring an end to the pandemic.

“God is the healer. we are only tools. We’re only doing our part, but every step, every effort is counted and blessed by Him and I pray for the wellbeing of our local community,” Sheikh Mujtaba Khaliq said.