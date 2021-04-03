11-year-old girl killed in Osceola County street race crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A car that was involved in a street race Friday night caused a crash that killed an 11-year-old girl, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said witnesses reported that a Dodge Charger and a Kia Optima were racing on U.S. 192 near Secret Lake Drive around 11 p.m. when the 19-year-old Davenport man driving the Charger failed to slow down and crashed into the back of a Toyota RAV4.

Records show after the crash, the Charger hit a speed limit sign while the Toyota went into the median and hit a sign there.

The Optima was also struck with debris from the crash but that driver, a 17-year-old boy from Loughton, was not injured.

Troopers said the man driving the Charger suffered minor injuries while his 19-year-old passenger was not injured at all.

In the Toyota, the 35-year-old Leesburg woman who was driving is in serious condition, the 23-year-old woman in the passenger’s seat is in critical condition and an 11-year-old girl died at an area hospital, according to the report.

Records show the child didn’t have a seat belt on but the two women did.

Troopers said the crash is under investigation and charges are pending.

