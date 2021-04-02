‘We are heartbroken:’ Central Florida leaders react to news of Capitol officer’s death

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON – The United States Capitol Police department is mourning once again.

On Friday, a man rammed his car into a barricade, striking two officers, before he got out of the vehicle brandishing a knife, according to authorities.

[TRENDING: Sunflower thieves cause issues at farm | FBI: Student hit officer in head with skateboard during Capitol riot | How much you’ve ever spent on Amazon]

Ad

The two officers were taken to hospitals, where one of them died. The culprit was shot to death.

Officials have not yet provided the slain officer’s name or other identifying details.

The death marks the third the department has experienced this year alone.

On Jan. 6, a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump pushed past police and made their way inside the Capitol building, clashing with officers all the while.

US Capitol scene.

U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died the day after the riot due to injuries he suffered. Two men are accused of dousing him with bear spray during the melee but it’s unclear whether that played a role in his death. CNN reports that investigators initially believed Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher but later determined that wasn’t the case.

Ad

Before Sicknick could be laid to rest, Capitol Police officer Howard Liebengood took his own life on Jan. 9 at 51 years old. He was also among the officers who responded to the siege.

Knowing the recent tragedies the department has endured, Central Florida leaders were quick to offer their sympathy, support and solidarity Friday afternoon. Below are some of their messages.

We are all horrified by this tragic & cowardly attack on U.S. Capitol police officers.



We are heartbroken for their families, loved ones & the entire force.



May God bless them in this time of unbearable grief & protect them in the days ahead. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 2, 2021

Praying for the families and personnel of the U.S. Capitol Police, who have been through so much. Heartbreaking. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) April 2, 2021

Our deepest condolences to the @CapitolPolice as they mourn the loss of one of their own and prayers for a full recovery for the other officer that was injured protecting the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/cIgiuSofNs — Chief Orlando Rolón (@OrlandoPDChief) April 2, 2021

Praying for @CapitolPolice and thankful for men and women who protect our democracy and all of our communities. — Sheriff John Mina (@SheriffMina) April 2, 2021