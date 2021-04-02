photo
‘We are heartbroken:’ Central Florida leaders react to news of Capitol officer’s death

Officials say officer was rammed by knife-wielding suspect

Adrienne Cutway
, Web Editor

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – The United States Capitol Police department is mourning once again.

On Friday, a man rammed his car into a barricade, striking two officers, before he got out of the vehicle brandishing a knife, according to authorities.

The two officers were taken to hospitals, where one of them died. The culprit was shot to death.

Officials have not yet provided the slain officer’s name or other identifying details.

The death marks the third the department has experienced this year alone.

On Jan. 6, a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump pushed past police and made their way inside the Capitol building, clashing with officers all the while.

U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died the day after the riot due to injuries he suffered. Two men are accused of dousing him with bear spray during the melee but it’s unclear whether that played a role in his death. CNN reports that investigators initially believed Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher but later determined that wasn’t the case.

Before Sicknick could be laid to rest, Capitol Police officer Howard Liebengood took his own life on Jan. 9 at 51 years old. He was also among the officers who responded to the siege.

Knowing the recent tragedies the department has endured, Central Florida leaders were quick to offer their sympathy, support and solidarity Friday afternoon. Below are some of their messages.

