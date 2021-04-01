Another accused Capitol rioter in custody in Orlando

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to open a door of the U.S. Capitol as they riot in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the second time this week, a man accused of participating in the riot at the Capitol in January has been arrested in Central Florida.

Officials from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said Grady Douglas Owens is in custody in Orlando and will appear before a judge Thursday at 3 p.m.

The charges he faces and the accusations against him have not yet been made available.

On Tuesday, Proud Boys member Arthur Jackman was taken into custody on several charges after the FBI said he entered the Senate chamber during the riot and texted his childhood friend a selfie while there.

As the criminal investigation against him continues, his wife, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is now under review as well as the department tries to determine whether she “is associated with people or groups that exhibit extremist ideology.”

She was working in Orange County at the time of the riot and has not been accused of any crime.

On Jan. 6, a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters pushed past police and entered the Capitol building as lawmakers were preparing to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win. Five people died during the violence: Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick and four demonstrators.

At least 250 arrests have been made thus far, a number that includes several Floridians.

Among the most notable local suspects are a Sanford firefighter, a Proud Boys organizer and a Marion County man who was previously convicted of attempted murder.

Three others – Connie and Kelly Meggs and Kenneth Harrelson – are accused of plotting their actions ahead of Jan. 6 through phone calls and online conversations as members of the Oath Keepers.

Anyone with information about someone who was involved in the riot can find details on how to report them here.

