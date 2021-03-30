Capitol riot suspect in custody in Orlando

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another Capitol riot suspect has been arrested in Central Florida, according to federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Arthur Jackman is in custody in Orlando and will appear in federal court at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials have not yet provided details on the allegations he faces, the charges against him or the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

On Jan. 6, a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters pushed past police and entered the Capitol building as lawmakers were preparing to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win. Five people died during the violence: Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick and four demonstrators.

At least 250 arrests have been made thus far, a number that includes several Floridians.

Among the most notable local suspects are a Sanford firefighter, a Proud Boys organizer and a Marion County man who was previously convicted of attempted murder.

Three others – Connie and Kelly Meggs and Kenneth Harrelson – are accused of plotting their actions ahead of Jan. 6 through phone calls and online conversations as members of the Oath Keepers.

Anyone with information about someone who was involved in the riot can find details on how to report them here.

