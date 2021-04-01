Orange County deputy under review after husband’s arrest in Capitol riots

Arthur Jackman pictured during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Following the arrest of the husband of an Orange County deputy for charges related to the Capitol riots in January, the sheriff’s office will conduct a review to determine if she was aware of her spouses ties to the extremists group and the events of Jan. 6.

Orange County sheriff’s Deputy Sarah Jackman has not been accused of any wrongdoing and OCSO records show she was at work on Jan. 6 when her husband, Andrew Jackman, is accused of entering the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., along with hundreds of other rioters.

Andrew Jackman, 30, was arrested Tuesday on federal charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and engaging in disruptive and disorderly conduct.

An affidavit shows that Jackman is a member of the Proud Boys, “a pro-Western fraternal organization for men,” and went to the Capitol with other members of the organization to show support for former President Donald Trump and to “stop the steal” of the election.

On the day of his arrest, the sheriff’s office confirmed Jackman’s spouse works as a deputy for OCSO but did not say if the agency would conduct an internal investigation. However, on Thursday, media relations officials with the sheriff’s office said an inquiry is underway.

“The FBI has told OCSO there is no evidence or indication that she had anything to do with the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 or is a member of any extremist organization,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said again in a new statement Thursday.

“Having said that, it would be concerning if a deputy is associated with people or groups that exhibit extremist ideology,” the sheriff’s office statement continued. “There is an inquiry under way concerning what information Deputy Jackman may have had about her spouse’s involvement in the events of Jan. 6.”

The sheriff’s office declined to disclose what type of inquiry would be conducted but said when it is complete, the findings will be released to the public.

The FBI said Jackman was seen on video taking a selfie inside the Senate chamber and also texted a selfie to a childhood friend who messaged him to ask if he was involved in the riot. The accompanying text from Jackman read, “We stormed and took over,” according to a screenshot in the report.

Andrew Jackman appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, wearing a Proud Boys shirt with, “I am a Western chauvinist and I refuse to apologize for creating the modern world” written on the back.

Pictures taken as he was leaving court show that he turned his shirt inside out.

On Jan. 6, a mob of Trump supporters pushed past police and entered the Capitol building as lawmakers were preparing to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win. Five people died during the violence: Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick and four demonstrators.

At least 250 arrests have been made thus far, a number that includes several Floridians.

Among the most notable local suspects are a Sanford firefighter, a Proud Boys organizer and a Marion County man who was previously convicted of attempted murder.

Three others – Connie and Kelly Meggs and Kenneth Harrelson – are accused of plotting their actions ahead of Jan. 6 through phone calls and online conversations as members of the Oath Keepers.

Anyone with information about someone who was involved in the riot can find details on how to report them here.