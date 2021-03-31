Land, ahoy: Boat falls on Florida interstate

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A 38-foot boat fell of its trailer on Thursday, landing in the road and blocking traffic for three hours.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a Pensacola man was towing the boat on a trailer Interstate 10 in Crestview at about 7 p.m. when the trailer started to “swing violently” as he was crossing the State Road 85 overpass.

[TRENDING: Gaetz investigated over relationship | Disney paying workers who get vaccine | Dozens get COVID after vaccine shots]

Ad

Records show the swaying caused the trailer to hit a guardrail and as a result, the boat was knocked off the trailer and overturned “numerous times” before it landed on Interstate 10, blocking the westbound lanes.

No injuries were reported.

The Crestview Fire Department posted pictures on Facebook showing the giant vessel stretched across the travel lanes.

Commenters were quick to make light of the situation.

“Not sure but I think he’s missing the water,” one man wrote.

Expect delays at the Crestview MM56 Overpass going westbound. A considerably large boat is blocking westbound traffic.... Posted by Crestview Fire Department on Thursday, March 25, 2021

“Just getting ready for hurricane season,” another said.

Others drew parallels between the incident at the Suez Canal in which a massive cargo ship became lodged due to a sandstorm, preventing any other ships from coming through for six days.

Ad

“Pretty sure this is the way the Suez/Evergiven blockage was first announced,” one comment read. “‘A considerably large boat is blocking traffic.’”

FHP public affairs officer Lt. Jason King said incidents like these are rare and should serve as a reminder to boaters or anyone hauling a load on a trailer to always triple-check that it’s secure before hitting the road.

“Make sure the rope on the winch is tight and the winch is locked. Ensure all securement straps around the boat are locked and secure as well. Any lightweight (or) loose items should be removed and if the awning can be taken down or removed easily, do so,” he wrote in an email.

When driving with a trailer, reduce speed and make sure not to be distracted. He noted that overcorrecting after driving outside of the lane could cause the trailer to sway.

“Finally, we would also recommend pre-trip planning, follow the weather and road conditions. If you do not feel safe or if the wind is too strong, find a rest area (or) exit as to safely park and await the bad weather to pass,” King said.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Strange Florida newsletter, sent every Friday.