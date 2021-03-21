Coast Guard rescues father, son from disabled boat near Melbourne

The United States Coast Guard on Saturday night rescued a father and his 15-year-old son from a 25-foot vessel that became disabled approximately 10 miles east of Melbourne.

The father and son were towed back to Station Port Canaveral.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders received a call over VHF-Channel 16 from the father stating his life and his son’s life were in danger due to the heavy weather conditions. One of the two engines on his 25-foot vessel was disabled making them unable to make way to get back to where they launched the boat from.

“The maritime environment is constantly changing,” said Chief Petty Officer Ryan Andzelik, Sector Jacksonville Command Duty Officer. “Planning your trip from start to finish with importance on current and forecasted weather conditions are invaluable for the safety of all onboard. Ensuring your vessel is properly equipped with the required safety equipment is paramount to a safe return home.”

For a list of required safety items, or to have a courtesy safety check on your vessel contact your local USCG Auxiliary unit by visiting http://cgaux.org/vsc/”