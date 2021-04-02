Florida FEMA-backed vaccine sites to switch to Johnson & Johnson starting next week

A West Melbourne employee gets vaccinated at the FEMA site at Valencia College on March 5, 2021. (Image: Nadeen Yanes/WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla – Monday will be the last day Florida’s four FEMA-backed vaccination sites will offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The state Department of Health and the Division of Emergency Management announced on Friday that the federally-supported sites will be switching to the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine only.

The four sites — which include the location in Orlando at Valencia College, West Campus — will administer 3,000 doses of the J&J vaccine daily.

The move is aimed at reducing confusion over first and second doses and streamline the vaccination process at the walk-up sites, according to the state.

Ad

Everyone who already received a first dose of Pfizer at any of the federally supported sites is guaranteed to receive their second dose at one as well, according to the release. The four main sites and the satellite sites will continue to administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those who already received the first, but once the satellite sites fulfill that obligation, they will cease to operate, the state said.

Other state-supported vaccination sites continue to offer the Pfizer vaccine.

You can find a full list of state-supported vaccine sites and the vaccines offered at each by clicking here.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.