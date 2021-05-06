How to track the uncertain path of China’s rocket falling to Earth

FILE - In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B rocket carrying a module for a Chinese space station lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province. The central rocket segment that launched the 22.5-ton core of China's newest space station into orbit is due to plunge back to Earth as early as Saturday in an unknown location. (Ju Zhenhua/Xinhua via AP, File)

The largest piece of a rocket that launched part of China’s space station into orbit is falling back to Earth and the timing and destination of its eventual crash remains somewhat unknown.

Rocket cores or the first-stage normally do not make it into orbit and reenter not long after launch, typically falling into the ocean.

The Long March 5B rocket carried the main module of Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, into orbit on April 29.

The roughly 100-foot-long stage would be among the biggest space debris to fall to Earth. It is highly unlikely the rocket piece will fall over land but international organizations and the U.S. Department of Defense are tracking the object closely.

China’s space agency has yet to say whether the core stage of the huge Long March 5B rocket is being controlled or will make an out-of-control descent. Last May, another Chinese rocket fell uncontrolled into the Atlantic Ocean off West Africa.

The U.S. Space Command 18th Space Control Squadron is tracking the location of the Long March 5B core, providing daily updates on Space-track.org.

“U.S. Space Command is aware of and tracking the location of the Chinese Long March 5B in space, but its exact entry point into the Earth’s atmosphere cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its reentry,” Lt. Col. Angela Webb, with U.S. Space Command public affairs, told CBS News on Tuesday.

