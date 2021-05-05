WATCH LIVE: SpaceX targeting another Starship test flight from Texas

SpaceX is planning to send its gleaming Starship spaceship on a high-flying test above Texas as soon as Wednesday afternoon — the fourth such test in five months.

Elon Musk’s company is churning out Starship test vehicles in Boca Chica, Texas at the company’s facility. In December, it began testing the launch and landing capabilities in daring flights.

[TRENDING: Family barred from flight over child’s mask | Photos: Baby gators’ snouts taped shut | Bartender’s face slashed]

Ad

Musk plans to use Starships to send astronauts to the moon and Mars.

Serial No. 15, or SN 15 will launch from the company’s site near Boca Chica, Texas and reach about 6 miles up. Next, each engine will shut down one by one as the vehicle slowly begins to orient itself horizontally for descent. Then Starship, in a belly flop, uses its four wings, or flips, to control itself. If it goes well, the vehicle will be upright for landing and stay in one piece.

The launch window is open until 7 p.m. ET.

The last three prototypes reached more than 6 miles up after take-off in December, February and March but ended up exploding either during the attempt or a few minutes later.

Ad