NASA to reveal which private company will build human moon lander

Renderings of the three spacecraft selected by NASA to return humans to the moon by 2024. (Image: NASA)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA plans to announce Friday which private company or companies will put astronauts back on the moon under the Artemis program. Whichever company is selected, the human landing system will be owned and operated independently of the space agency but with NASA support.

Acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk announced Friday on the Kennedy Space Center runway moments after the four Crew-2 mission astronauts arrived that the agency would “have an important announcement relative to the human landing system, HLS” at 4 p.m. Friday.

The human landing system is a key part of NASA’s Artemis program slated to return astronauts to the lunar surface beginning in 2024.

NASA sought proposals for human lunar landing systems from American companies and by the November 2019 deadline, all the big names in space had thrown their hard hats in the ring, including Boeing, Blue Origin, SpaceX and Dynetics.

Ultimately, NASA selected three of those bids to move on for further consideration:

SpaceX’s Starship spaceship will use the SpaceX Super Heavy rocket.

Blue Origin’s national team, which includes Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper, is developing an Integrated Lander Vehicle, a three-stage lander to be launched on Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket and United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket.

Dynetics, a Leidos company, is developing the Dynetics Human Landing System, a single structure providing the ascent and descent capabilities that will launch on the ULA Vulcan launch system or NASA’s SLS.

The Washington Post reports SpaceX had the winning bid with it’s reusable Starship spaceship but NASA has yet to confirm the contract. According to the Post, SpaceX’s Starship was awarded the $2.9 billion contract.

SpaceX has been testing and developing its Starship spaceship in Boca Chica, Texas. Most recently, the company has started taking a prototype on high-altitude flights but all four landing attempts have ended in explosions.

What comes next?

The winning company or companies selected for the human landing system program will work with NASA to perform a demonstration mission.

NASA experts with the Human Landing System program at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama will work closely with the commercial partners during development.

HLS program manager Lisa Watson-Morgan will assign NASA personnel to support the work of each contractor.

“I am confident in NASA’s partnership with these companies to help achieve the Artemis mission and develop the human landing system returning us to the Moon,” Watson-Morgan said in April 2020. “We have a history of proven lunar technical expertise and capabilities at Marshall and across NASA that will pave the way for our efforts to quickly and safely land humans on the Moon in 2024.”

According to NASA’s timeline, the first company to complete its lander will carry astronauts to the surface in 2024, and the second company will land in 2025.

NASA is expected to make the announcement at 4 p.m. Friday. Check back for updates on this developing story.