International astronaut crew arriving at Kennedy Space Center ahead of liftoff

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts are pictured during a training session at the SpaceX training facility in Hawthorne, California. From left are, Mission Specialist Thomas Pesquet of the (ESA (European Space Agency); Pilot Megan McArthur of NASA; Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA; and Mission Specialist Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. (Photo credit: SpaceX)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Four astronauts from three countries are set to arrive at Kennedy Space Center Friday ahead of their launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket less than a week away.

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, will fly aboard a Gulfstream jet from NASA’s Johnson Space Center to Florida arriving sometime in the afternoon, according to a NASA news release. They will land on the Launch and Landing Facility, known as the old space shuttle runway, in Merritt Island.

The astronauts make up the Crew-2 mission launching on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spaceship nicknamed Endeavour. The same spacecraft launched McArthur’s husband, Bob Behnken and fellow NASA Astronaut Doug Hurley, on the first SpaceX astronaut mission to the ISS last August.

The launch is currently scheduled for Thursday, April 22 at 6:11 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center launchpad 39A.

Endeavour and the Falcon 9 were scheduled to be brought out to the pad Thursday.

Also on Thursday, NASA and SpaceX managers were meeting to conduct a flight readiness review of the Crew-2 mission at Kennedy Space Center.

The FRR was set to be complete by Thursday evening.